Raiders sign veteran cornerback, claim 2 players off waivers

The Raiders strengthened their roster Wednesday by signing a veteran cornerback and claiming two players off waivers.

Las Vegas police union says it still won’t comply with NFL’s new access policy

Graney: Time will tell if new GM’s first Raiders roster is a success

Los Angeles Chargers safety Thomas Harper celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)

New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) plays against the Detroit Lions during an preseason NFL football game in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Raiders continued to remake their roster Wednesday by strengthening their defensive line and cornerback rooms.

The team agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Darnay Holmes, pending a physical. The 2020 fourth-round pick by the Giants was released Tuesday as New York cut its roster to the NFL limit of 53 players.

Holmes has four interceptions, 115 tackles and 18 pass breakups in 54 career games.

The Raiders also claimed defensive back Thomas Harper and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu off waivers Wednesday. Laulu, a Las Vegas native who played at Centennial, was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in April’s draft.

The team waived 2023 third-round pick Byron Young and 2024 seventh-round pick M.J. Devonshire to make room for Harper and Laulu on the roster. Both Young and Devonshire are candidates for the Raiders’ practice squad, which has three openings as of Wednesday.

The team placed veteran cornerback Brandon Facyson on injured reserve to clear a spot for Holmes. Facyson returned to practice Tuesday after missing more than three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.