Raiders sign veteran defensive lineman
The Raiders are adding a veteran defensive tackle.
The Raiders have signed defensive tackle Doug Costin.
The 25-year-old Costin has spent two seasons in the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami of Ohio in 2020. Costin accumulated 32 tackles in his rookie season.
Costin spent the 2021 season on the Jaguars practice squad.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.