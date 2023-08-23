85°F
Raiders News

Raiders sign veteran defensive lineman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 8:15 am
 
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Doug Costin (58) celebrates with defensive end Adam Gotsis, left, and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris (43) after recovering a Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Doug Costin warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Doug Costin (58) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 27-24. (AP Photo/David Berding)

The Raiders have signed defensive tackle Doug Costin.

The 25-year-old Costin has spent two seasons in the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami of Ohio in 2020. Costin accumulated 32 tackles in his rookie season.

Costin spent the 2021 season on the Jaguars practice squad.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

