Raiders News

Raiders sign veteran linebacker, schedule visit with corner

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) gestures during an NFL football game against ...
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) gestures during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2025 - 3:16 pm
 

The Raiders signed veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt to a one-year contract Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Pratt, 29, played the past six seasons with the Bengals and led the team in tackles last year with 143. Cincinnati released the 2019 third-round pick out of N.C. State on Monday in a cost-cutting move.

Pratt, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, should push for a starting job with the Raiders. Elandon Roberts and Devin White, who also signed one-year deals with the team this offseason, have been playing with the starting defense at the club’s mandatory minicamp this week.

The Raiders have also scheduled a visit with veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Coach Pete Carroll drafted Griffin in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Central Florida when he was with the Seahawks.

Griffin, 29, played four seasons in Seattle and has since played for the Jaguars, Texans, Panthers and Vikings.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

