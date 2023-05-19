Raiders sign veteran offensive lineman
The Raiders signed an eight-year veteran offensive lineman Friday who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills.
The Raiders signed veteran free-agent guard Greg Van Roten on Friday.
Van Roten appeared in 16 games last season with the Bills, including four starts.
Van Roten, an eight-year veteran, has appeared in 93 career games with 54 starts. He has played for the Packers (2012-13) Panthers (2017-19) and Jets (2020-21).
