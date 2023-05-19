Raiders sign veteran offensive lineman

The Raiders signed an eight-year veteran offensive lineman Friday who spent last season with the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills guard Greg Van Roten (75) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Green Bay Packers' Greg Van Roten rides a bike to NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Greg Van Roten (73) jogs out of the tunnel and onto the field before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Raiders signed veteran free-agent guard Greg Van Roten on Friday.

Van Roten appeared in 16 games last season with the Bills, including four starts.

Van Roten, an eight-year veteran, has appeared in 93 career games with 54 starts. He has played for the Packers (2012-13) Panthers (2017-19) and Jets (2020-21).

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.