Raiders News

Raiders sign veteran offensive lineman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2023 - 2:04 pm
 
Updated May 19, 2023 - 2:10 pm
Buffalo Bills guard Greg Van Roten (75) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) warm up before an NFL f ...
Buffalo Bills guard Greg Van Roten (75) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Green Bay Packers' Greg Van Roten rides a bike to NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Greg Van Roten rides a bike to NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2013, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Greg Van Roten (73) jogs out of the tunnel and onto the field ...
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Greg Van Roten (73) jogs out of the tunnel and onto the field before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Raiders signed veteran free-agent guard Greg Van Roten on Friday.

Van Roten appeared in 16 games last season with the Bills, including four starts.

Van Roten, an eight-year veteran, has appeared in 93 career games with 54 starts. He has played for the Packers (2012-13) Panthers (2017-19) and Jets (2020-21).

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

