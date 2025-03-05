62°F
Raiders sign veteran offensive lineman to 2-year contract

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) runs onto the field during a NFL divisional playoff ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) runs onto the field during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2025 - 10:47 am
 

The Raiders have already made a move in free agency.

The team signed veteran offensive lineman Alex Cappa to a two-year, $11 million contract, his agency announced Wednesday. Cappa, 30, has played 102 games over seven seasons in the NFL. The guard was released by the Bengals on Monday, which allowed him to sign with the Raiders immediately.

General manager John Spytek was in the Buccaneers front office when the team picked Cappa in the third round of the 2018 draft.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

