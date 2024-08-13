Raiders sign veteran QB, waive former ‘Hard Knocks’ star

The Raiders added a veteran quarterback to their roster Tuesday, one who has experience with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Graney: Local team makes Little League World Series with Raiders’ help

Raiders rewind: What stood out on tape from team’s preseason opener?

Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) throws during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders added an old friend to their quarterback room Tuesday.

The team signed free agent Nathan Peterman, who was previously with the club from 2018 to 2021. Peterman also spent two years in Chicago under new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

Peterman’s experience with Getsy’s playbook could give him an edge over Anthony Brown and Carter Bradley in the race for the team’s third quarterback job.

Peterman, 30, has thrown four touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 career NFL appearances.

The Raiders waived wide receiver Keelan Doss, a former “Hard Knocks” star, to make room for Peterman on their roster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.