Raiders sign veteran safety, a former 1st-round pick

The Raiders announced the signing of veteran safety Terrell Edmunds on Sunday. He spent the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (38) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Raiders have signed veteran safety Terrell Edmunds.

Edmunds, a first-round pick of the Steelers in the 2018 NFL draft, has played in 101 career games with the Steelers, Eagles, Titans and Jaguars. He has 451 tackles, including 17 for loss, 7½ sacks, six interceptions and 28 breakups.

Edmunds spent the 2024 season with the Jaguars and Steelers and finished with five tackles in five games.

The 28-year-old is a replacement for Lonnie Johnson Jr., who suffered a broken fibula in the Raiders’ open scrimmage Aug. 2. Johnson is expected to return this season.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived wide receiver Seth Williams with an injury designation.

