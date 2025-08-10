108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders sign veteran safety, a former 1st-round pick

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (38) warms up before an NFL football game against th ...
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (38) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
More Stories
Raiders in no hurry to make a final call on offensive line
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll greets defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) as he stretches with ...
Hill: NFL journey comes full circle in Las Vegas for Raiders rookie
Jamal Adams embraces position switch with Raiders, shines in debut
Geno Smith, Maxx Crosby caught making obscene gesture toward fan
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2025 - 12:30 pm
 

The Raiders have signed veteran safety Terrell Edmunds.

Edmunds, a first-round pick of the Steelers in the 2018 NFL draft, has played in 101 career games with the Steelers, Eagles, Titans and Jaguars. He has 451 tackles, including 17 for loss, 7½ sacks, six interceptions and 28 breakups.

Edmunds spent the 2024 season with the Jaguars and Steelers and finished with five tackles in five games.

The 28-year-old is a replacement for Lonnie Johnson Jr., who suffered a broken fibula in the Raiders’ open scrimmage Aug. 2. Johnson is expected to return this season.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived wide receiver Seth Williams with an injury designation.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES