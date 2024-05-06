65°F
Raiders sign veteran wide receiver

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) plays during an NFL football game against ...
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) plays during an NFL football game against Detroit Lions Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leads the team in warmups during training camp before sc ...
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Satur ...
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is pursued by Stanford linebacker Spencer Jorgensen (1 ...
Do the Raiders finally land a QB in early 2025 mock draft?
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) throws a pass under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs de ...
Raiders mailbag: Fans want to know about salary cap, tight ends, QBs
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 10:13 am
 

The Raiders have signed veteran wide receiver Jalen Guyton, the team announced Monday.

Guyton, 26, played the past five seasons for the Chargers. He joins a wide receiver room that includes Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Gallup, DJ Turner, Tyreik McAllister, Jeff Foreman and Kristian Wilkerson.

Guyton has played in 46 games, including 14 starts, and has 71 catches for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns. He was signed as a undrafted free agent in 2019 by the Cowboys and waived before being signed by the Chargers during the season.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 212-pounder began his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to North Texas.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

In this Nov. 2, 2008, file photo, Oakland Raiders quarterback JaMarcus Russell (2) fumbles the ...
Ranking the biggest NFL Draft busts of the last 30 years
By Thomas Snodgrass Stacker.com

A player being labeled as an NFL Draft bust can be subjective, but BestOdds.com has employed a simple methodology designed to create the most credible possible rankings.

Where does Adams rank among Raiders' greatest receivers?
What are the Raiders' cornerback, safety options in the draft?
Raiders agree to contract terms with veteran offensive lineman
What are the Raiders' linebacker options in the draft?
Raiders' QB options in 2024 draft: Is a Michigan man the way to go?
Raiders offseason workouts set to begin Monday in Henderson