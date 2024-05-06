Raiders sign veteran wide receiver

The Raiders’ latest signing played the past five seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s AFC West rival. He has played in 46 games during his career.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton (15) plays during an NFL football game against Detroit Lions Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

The Raiders have signed veteran wide receiver Jalen Guyton, the team announced Monday.

Guyton, 26, played the past five seasons for the Chargers. He joins a wide receiver room that includes Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Michael Gallup, DJ Turner, Tyreik McAllister, Jeff Foreman and Kristian Wilkerson.

Guyton has played in 46 games, including 14 starts, and has 71 catches for 1,112 yards and seven touchdowns. He was signed as a undrafted free agent in 2019 by the Cowboys and waived before being signed by the Chargers during the season.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 212-pounder began his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to North Texas.

