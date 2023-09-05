90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders sign veteran wide receiver to practice squad

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 2:10 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) runs for a touchdown during the first half ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Aug 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders signed wide receiver Keelan Cole to their practice squad Tuesday.

Cole, released by the club last week, spent last season with the Raiders either on the practice squad or 53-man roster. He played in 14 games and caught 10 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders released wide receiver Antoine Wesley.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
2
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
Chandler Jones lashes out at Raiders on Instagram account
3
New Raiders safety opening eyes with play, veteran leadership
New Raiders safety opening eyes with play, veteran leadership
4
Josh Jacobs feels like ‘a superhero’ in return to Raiders
Josh Jacobs feels like ‘a superhero’ in return to Raiders
5
New city but same ol’ Garoppolo: ‘Jimmy’s just one of the guys’
New city but same ol’ Garoppolo: ‘Jimmy’s just one of the guys’
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) is taken down by Raiders cornerback Amik Robertso ...
Improved Broncos await Raiders in season opener
By / RJ

The Broncos believe a new coach will be enough to turn around the fortunes of their star quarterback and end a run of three straight last-place finishes in the AFC West.

More stories
Raiders announce team captains for 2023 season
Raiders announce team captains for 2023 season
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders defensive lineman cleared to practice
Raiders defensive lineman cleared to practice
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Raiders bring back familiar face on OL to practice squad
Raiders report: Team loses gamble on linebacker prospect
Raiders report: Team loses gamble on linebacker prospect