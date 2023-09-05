Raiders sign veteran wide receiver to practice squad

Veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole, released by the Raiders last week, spent last season with the team either on the practice squad or 53-man roster.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Aug 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders signed wide receiver Keelan Cole to their practice squad Tuesday.

Cole, released by the club last week, spent last season with the Raiders either on the practice squad or 53-man roster. He played in 14 games and caught 10 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders released wide receiver Antoine Wesley.

