83°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders snap 3-game losing streak with ‘MNF’ victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2023 - 8:10 pm
 
Updated October 9, 2023 - 8:16 pm
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) breaks into the open against the Green Bay Packers during ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) breaks into the open against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Josh Jacobs scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter for the decisive points, and the Raiders edged the Green Bay Packers 17-13 on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Amik Robertson sealed the win with an interception in the end zone with 51 seconds left. Linebacker Robert Spillane intercepted two passes for the Raiders.

Jacobs finished with 69 yards rushing on 20 carries and caught five passes for 20 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo, who returned after missing one game with a concussion, went 22 of 31 for 208 yards and one touchdown.

The victory snapped the Raiders’ three-game losing streak. They will take a 2-3 record into Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots (1-4). Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was a longtime offensive coordinator for the Patriots, and his mentor is New England coach Bill Belichick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
2
Bettor places $230K wager on Raiders-Packers Monday game
Bettor places $230K wager on Raiders-Packers Monday game
3
‘A play I regret’: Raiders defensive lineman explains big penalty
‘A play I regret’: Raiders defensive lineman explains big penalty
4
Raiders poised for a turnaround? Next 6 games offer hope
Raiders poised for a turnaround? Next 6 games offer hope
5
How to watch Raiders-Packers game on ‘Monday Night Football’
How to watch Raiders-Packers game on ‘Monday Night Football’
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win over Packers
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win over Packers
Raiders report card: Offense, coaching struggle in loss
Raiders report card: Offense, coaching struggle in loss
Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol
Raiders report: Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol
Raiders’ 5 most memorable ‘Monday Night Football’ games
Raiders’ 5 most memorable ‘Monday Night Football’ games
Raiders report card: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense show up too late
Raiders report card: Jimmy Garoppolo, offense show up too late
Raiders report card: Multiple F’s in blowout loss to Bills
Raiders report card: Multiple F’s in blowout loss to Bills