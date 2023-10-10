Raiders snap 3-game losing streak with ‘MNF’ victory

Josh Jacobs scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Raiders edged the Green Bay Packers on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) breaks into the open against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Josh Jacobs scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter for the decisive points, and the Raiders edged the Green Bay Packers 17-13 on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium.

Amik Robertson sealed the win with an interception in the end zone with 51 seconds left. Linebacker Robert Spillane intercepted two passes for the Raiders.

Jacobs finished with 69 yards rushing on 20 carries and caught five passes for 20 yards. Jimmy Garoppolo, who returned after missing one game with a concussion, went 22 of 31 for 208 yards and one touchdown.

The victory snapped the Raiders’ three-game losing streak. They will take a 2-3 record into Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots (1-4). Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was a longtime offensive coordinator for the Patriots, and his mentor is New England coach Bill Belichick.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

