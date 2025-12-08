60°F
Raiders News

Raiders speak after 7th straight loss, Geno Smith injury

Raiders speak after 7th straight loss
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) gets tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw ( ...
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) gets tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) gets sacked by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs the ball against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scores a touchdown against the Raiders during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) makes the reception under pressure from Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (36) is wheeled off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to hand off the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) gets tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walks off the field after getting sacked during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates his touchdown with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Bronco at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Bronco at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) celebrates his touchdown with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Bronco at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is taken down by Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Bronco at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) lies on the ground after being sacked by Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Bronco at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
December 7, 2025 - 4:19 pm
December 7, 2025 - 4:19 pm
 

The Raiders lost their seventh straight game Sunday, falling to the Broncos 24-17 at Allegiant Stadium.

Kenny Pickett replaced Geno Smith at quarterback to start the fourth quarter for the Raiders (2-11). Smith left the game after injuring his right shoulder late in the third quarter.

The Broncos (11-2) have won 10 straight, including a 10-7 home victory over the Raiders in Week 10. They are tied with the Patriots for the best record in the AFC.

The Raiders’ touchdown came on Smith’s 15-yard pass to Brock Bowers late in the first quarter.

Quarterback Bo Nix and running back RJ Harvey had rushing touchdowns for the Broncos, and Marvin Mims Jr. returned a punt 48 yards for a TD.

A large majority of the crowd was dressed in Broncos orange.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

