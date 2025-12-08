Raiders speak after 7th straight loss, Geno Smith injury
The Raiders lost their seventh straight game, falling to the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Raiders quarterback Geno Smith left the game after the third quarter.
Kenny Pickett replaced Geno Smith at quarterback to start the fourth quarter for the Raiders (2-11). Smith left the game after injuring his right shoulder late in the third quarter.
The Broncos (11-2) have won 10 straight, including a 10-7 home victory over the Raiders in Week 10. They are tied with the Patriots for the best record in the AFC.
The Raiders’ touchdown came on Smith’s 15-yard pass to Brock Bowers late in the first quarter.
Quarterback Bo Nix and running back RJ Harvey had rushing touchdowns for the Broncos, and Marvin Mims Jr. returned a punt 48 yards for a TD.
A large majority of the crowd was dressed in Broncos orange.
