Raiders speak to media after minicamp practice — WATCH LIVE

Raiders News

Raiders speak to media after minicamp practice

Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) runs with the ball during an NFL football practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Battle for Vegas 2024 announces 1st set of Knights, Raiders players
Graney: Raiders receiver adept at shooting hoops, catching passes
Raiders’ 3 preseason games will be featured on national TV
Raiders QBs, offense have tough day to open minicamp
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2024 - 10:28 am
 
Updated June 12, 2024 - 11:55 am

The Raiders get back to work for the second day of their mandatory minicamp Wednesday.

Among players scheduled to speak after practice are wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and safety Trevon Moehrig.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

3 things to know about Raiders’ schedule release: Reunion on tap
Raiders front office executive leaves for job with Lions
Raiders get final member of 2024 draft class under contract
Raiders mailbag: Who has the inside track in QB competition?
4 observations from Raiders’ 1st week of OTAs
Who are the top 5 centers in Raiders history?