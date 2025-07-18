84°F
Raiders standout defensive tackle to start camp on PUP list

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins watches from the sideline during the second half of ...
Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2025 - 8:55 am
 

The Raiders have placed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on the physically unable to perform list.

Wilkins suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 5 last season, then suffered a setback in his rehabilitation this year that knocked him out of offseason workouts and minicamp.

Players who begin training camp on the PUP list are eligible to be activated at any time during camp or the preseason when they are medically cleared.

The Raiders have not disclosed the nature of the setback, nor a timeline on when Wilkins will return. They remain hopeful he will be back at some point this season.

Coach Pete Carroll discussed Wilkins’ situation at the start of the club’s organized team activity practices in May.

“We’re in the midst of a long, challenging process here,” Carroll said. “So fortunately, there’s a lot of time, and we’re going to take every bit of it. We’ve really tried to be really diligent about the way we’ve worked it and the way we’ve monitored it and all of that, and he’s really been on board the whole time. But it has been challenging.”

Wilkins, 29, signed a four-year free-agent deal worth $110 million in 2024. The contract includes $82.75 million in guarantees.

The Raiders veterans report to camp Tuesday. Their first practice is Wednesday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

