96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders star active for ‘Monday Night Football’ against Chargers

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) watches the team practice from the sideline at the Intermou ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) watches the team practice from the sideline at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against t ...
How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers on ‘Monday Night Football’
Tom Brady discusses Raiders, Saudi Arabia flag football tournament
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a game-winning field goal as New York Gia ...
Cowboys bail out bettors with wild win, overs cash on NFL Sunday
Raiders fans celebrate a failed field goal attempt by the 49ers during the first half of the ga ...
Is tonight the biggest Raiders game in Allegiant Stadium history?
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2025 - 5:47 pm
 

Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers is active for Monday’s game against the Chargers.

Bowers suffered a knee injury in the team’s season opener against the Patriots and sat out practice Thursday and Friday. He worked out on a limited basis Saturday and was cleared to play after testing his knee in pregame warmups Monday.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who suffered a sprained elbow against the Patriots, is also active.

The Raiders inactives are right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (concussion), offensive tackle Charles Grant, running back Raheem Mostert, defensive end Charles Snowden and defensive tackles Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES