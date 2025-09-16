Raiders star active for ‘Monday Night Football’ against Chargers
Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers is active for Monday’s game against the Chargers.
Bowers suffered a knee injury in the team’s season opener against the Patriots and sat out practice Thursday and Friday. He worked out on a limited basis Saturday and was cleared to play after testing his knee in pregame warmups Monday.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who suffered a sprained elbow against the Patriots, is also active.
The Raiders inactives are right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (concussion), offensive tackle Charles Grant, running back Raheem Mostert, defensive end Charles Snowden and defensive tackles Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues.
