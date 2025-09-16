Raiders star active for ‘Monday Night Football’ against Chargers

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers will play on “Monday Night Football” against the Chargers, as will linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) watches the team practice from the sideline at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers is active for Monday’s game against the Chargers.

Bowers suffered a knee injury in the team’s season opener against the Patriots and sat out practice Thursday and Friday. He worked out on a limited basis Saturday and was cleared to play after testing his knee in pregame warmups Monday.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts, who suffered a sprained elbow against the Patriots, is also active.

The Raiders inactives are right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (concussion), offensive tackle Charles Grant, running back Raheem Mostert, defensive end Charles Snowden and defensive tackles Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues.

