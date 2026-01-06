Raiders star hopes to avoid offseason knee surgery

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was shut down with two games left and placed on injured reserve because of a knee injury that bothered him most of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is headed to Los Angeles for a consultation on his ailing knee.

Crosby is hoping to avoid a recommendation of surgery when he meets Tuesday with esteemed orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who has worked on Crosby’s knee and shoulder.

“Neal has done a lot of my surgeries,” Crosby said on his SiriusXM radio show. “He’s incredible, and he has always been really good to me. Somebody I trust with my life, literally.”

Crosby, 28, dealt with a lingering knee issue most of the season before he was shut down and placed on injured reserve with two games remaining.

“I’m hoping I don’t need surgery, just a cleanup,” he said. “We’ll see, but I’ll wait until (Tuesday) and we’ll figure out more.”

Crosby left the Raiders’ facility in frustration when he was told he wouldn’t be playing in the final two games, but he was back with his teammates the past week.

General manager John Spytek was asked Monday whether he sees Crosby as “untouchable” in terms of an offseason trade and declined to give a direct answer.

“I have a lot of respect for Maxx and how much he loves to play the game. … I think it’s been well documented that he didn’t love the idea of not playing football,” Spytek said.

“I love Maxx. He embodies what a Raider is. I’ve been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that.”

