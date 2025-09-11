Raiders star ‘hoping to play’ Monday despite dealing with knee injury

Star tight end Brock Bowers and starting linebacker Elandon Roberts are dealing with injuries, but have not been ruled out for the Raiders’ next game Monday.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs with the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers’ status for Monday’s game against the Chargers remains unclear due to a knee injury he suffered in the team’s season-opening win over the Patriots.

Bowers said before Thursday’s practice he was “not sure” whether he’d be able to play Monday.

“We’ll see how it’s feeling throughout the week, but I’m hoping to play,” Bowers said.

Bowers, 22, took a hit to his knee in the third quarter against New England. He limped through a route the next play before heading to the sideline.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft did not return to the game, though he did run on the sideline under the supervision of the training staff.

“It’s feeling a little better. Just working on it, trying to get it right. We’ll see how we’re feeling,” Bowers said. “I’ve dealt with certain stuff kind of like this, but I’ve never done the exact same thing. Same sort of stuff, though.”

Bowers had five catches for 103 yards against the Patriots before exiting. He was a first-team All-Pro last year after catching 112 passes for 1,194 yards, both records for a rookie tight end.

Coach Pete Carroll was uncertain of the status of Bowers and starting linebacker Elandon Roberts, who left the Patriots game in the first quarter with an elbow injury.

“(Roberts is) not looking at this game like he can’t play, just like Brock. They’re not looking at it like that at all,” Carroll said. “They think they’re playing. So, we’ll see what happens. They have to make it through the week and practice, but in the walkthroughs and that already, they look fine.”

Carroll wouldn’t commit to whether Bowers and Roberts would practice Thursday.

“They’re going to do what we ask them to do,” Carroll said. “They’ve already got through the walkthroughs and we’ll go day by day. I would expect before the week’s over they would (practice).”

The Raiders’ first injury report will be released Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

