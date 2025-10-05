Raiders star inactive against Colts, team down top 2 tight ends

The Raiders will be without their top two tight ends Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after Brock Bowers was ruled out with a knee injury.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) runs after a catch Chicago Bears defenders move in during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks upfield after a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) checks his knee while on the bench with teammates against the Chicago Bears during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INDIANAPOLIS — The Raiders will be without their top two tight ends Sunday against the Colts.

Brock Bowers was ruled out with the knee injury he suffered Week 1 against the Patriots. Michael Mayer is also inactive for the second straight game due to a concussion he sustained Week 3 against the Commanders.

Bowers, 22, has played through his injury the last three weeks, but his performance has suffered. He has 14 catches for 122 yards and no touchdowns the past three games. He did not practice Thursday or Friday. Bowers, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft, had 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns his rookie season.

The Raiders’ other inactives are cornerback Eric Stokes (knee), linebacker Germaine Pratt (non-injury related absence), defensive lineman Leki Fotu and rookie offensive lineman Caleb Rogers. Left tackle Kolton Miller is also unavailable after being placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury he suffered last week against the Bears.

