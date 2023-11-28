Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby offered details on what led to a hospital stay before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) grabs Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leading to a sack during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reaches to bock a pass by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby added further details to the condition that landed him in the hospital last week.

In a trailer for the upcoming episode of his “The Rush with Maxx Crosby” podcast, Crosby revealed he had fluid buildup that was causing his injured knee to swell.

“It was blowing up like a balloon,” he said. “I woke up the next morning and almost passed out. I felt like I was dying. I was literally bed-ridden. I couldn’t move.”

Later in the day, Crosby got a call informing him bacteria was found in the fluid that was drained from his knee.

“They said that can be dangerous and that I had to go to the hospital,” he said.

Crosby previously told the Review-Journal he had spent Thursday night in the hospital. The team listed him as doubtful for Sunday’s game, but he was able to play and record a sack in a loss to the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

“I had to go through all these requirements and show them I could do anything,” Crosby said. “I told them I would do anything I can. I want to play.”

It was an emotional experience for Crosby, who played 49 of 60 defensive snaps and had his knee heavily bandaged after the game.

The Raiders have a bye this week before hosting the Vikings on Dec. 10.

