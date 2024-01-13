Raiders star might seek trade if Antonio Pierce isn’t named coach

As the Raiders go through the process of identifying their next coach, star defensive end Maxx Crosby is making it clear he wants Antonio Pierce to get the job.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby could seek a trade if the team doesn’t hire Antonio Pierce as its coach, an NFL source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Saturday.

Pierce was elevated from linebackers coach to interim head coach after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels on Oct. 31. The team went 5-4 under Pierce, and he overwhelmingly won the support of his players.

Leading the charge were the Raiders’ two best players — Crosby and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Word on Crosby’s position comes on the same day Pierce will interview for the head coaching job with the Tennessee Titans, who fired longtime coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday.

While the Raiders have been more focused on their general manager search over their head coach opening at the moment, there is growing support and demand for them to make Pierce the permanent coach.

Crosby voiced his support again Friday on his X account, posting “#HireAP”.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.