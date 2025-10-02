Raiders star misses practice as knee injury persists

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who has been nursing a knee injury he suffered in the team’s season opener, sat out the team’s Thursday practice.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is a bit dismayed while sitting on the bench against the Chicago Bears during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers missed practice Thursday for the first time in three weeks as he continues to work through a knee injury he suffered in the season opener against the Patriots.

Bowers has not missed a game, but he sat out practice on Sept. 11 and 12. He has been limited in five practices since then and has been wearing a knee brace.

The 22-year-old was limited in Wednesday’s practice before being held out Thursday.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday he thought Bowers was looking more like himself each week.

“We’re still trying to go to him,” Carroll said. “We’re still trying to get the ball to him and use him for all of the great skills that he has. So, nothing’s changed in that regard. I think we’re going to see him (get) better as he gets rid of that brace that he’s wearing in a couple weeks or whenever that happens.”

Bowers, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft, set rookie records for receptions (112) and receiving yards by a tight end (1,194) last season.

He has 19 catches for 225 yards this year, though those numbers are propped up by his eight-catch, 103-yard effort in the Raiders’ opener against the Patriots. Much of his production has come late in games.

“Unfortunately, it’s happened in a couple games where we’ve got him late more than early and that’s not by design at all,” Carroll said. “It’s just we’ve been trying to get things going, but it just didn’t happen. So, we’ll continue to work at that. We love going to him.”

The Raiders will practice Friday before traveling to Indianapolis for Sunday’s game against the Colts (3-1). Bowers will be given an official game status after the workout.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby was a new addition to the injury report Thursday. He was a limited participant in practice with a knee injury.

