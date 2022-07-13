Raiders star named best at his position in ESPN poll

It’s the second consecutive season that wide receiver Davante Adams has found his name atop the annual poll of players, coaches, scouts and league executives.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams participates in his youth football camp at Spring Valley High School, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Davante Adams has been named the best wide receiver in the NFL in a vote of league personnel conducted by ESPN.

The star pass catcher, acquired this offseason in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, received more than two-thirds of the first-place votes in a sampling of players, coaches, scouts and executives.

It’s the second consecutive year he came out on top of the rankings, which asks voters to simply selecting the best players at each position right now as opposed to looking back or projecting forward.

“Big, athletic, runs all the routes, competitive.” an unnamed AFC personnel evaluator said in the story: “His spatial awareness and route feel are the best. There are times, because of how good he was with Aaron (Rodgers), where you couldn’t guard him.”

Now he will see if he can maintain that same chemistry with his close friend and college teammate Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

Adams, 29, finished third in the NFL in receiving yards last season and second in receptions to Cooper Kupp of the Rams, who finished second in the poll. Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase was third, followed by Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson.

No other AFC West wide receiver finished in the top 10.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.