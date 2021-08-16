Raiders’ star named one of league’s best

NFL Network is in the process of revealing the league’s top 100 players, as voted on by the players.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is moving up the ranks of the league’s best players.

The Alabama product landed at No. 68 on The Top 100 Players of 2021, a list that is being unveiled Sunday on NFL Network.

Rankings were determined by a vote of the league’s players.

Jacobs finished at No. 72 last year, then finished in the top 10 in rushing yards and top five in carries and rushing touchdowns.

The 23-year-old has topped 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons with the Raiders.

Jacobs, who was drafted in the first round in 2019, is the only Raiders player unveiled so far with the top 45 still to be unveiled.

