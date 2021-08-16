103°F
Raiders

Raiders’ star named one of league’s best

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2021 - 7:23 pm
 
(From left) Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28), running ...
(From left) Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28), running back Kenyan Drake (23) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) are excited as the offense scores again late during the fourth quarter of the Raiders home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is moving up the ranks of the league’s best players.

The Alabama product landed at No. 68 on The Top 100 Players of 2021, a list that is being unveiled Sunday on NFL Network.

Rankings were determined by a vote of the league’s players.

Jacobs finished at No. 72 last year, then finished in the top 10 in rushing yards and top five in carries and rushing touchdowns.

The 23-year-old has topped 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons with the Raiders.

Jacobs, who was drafted in the first round in 2019, is the only Raiders player unveiled so far with the top 45 still to be unveiled.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

