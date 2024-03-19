Raiders star receiver to be featured on new Netflix show

One of the Raiders’ best players on offense will be featured on a new Netflix series that tracked players last NFL season.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown score during the first half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is one of five NFL stars who will be featured in a new Netflix show.

The streaming service, building off the success of its “Quarterback” docuseries last year, will air a similar program this summer focused on wide receivers and tight ends.

“Receivers” will focus on the 2023 seasons of Adams, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, 49ers tight end George Kittle, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The show will feature eight 45-minute episodes. The production team is the same as the one behind “Quarterback,” which includes Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

“We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level,” Manning said in a statement. “As we did with ‘Quarterback,’ we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.