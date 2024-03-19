51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders star receiver to be featured on new Netflix show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2024 - 7:00 am
 
Updated March 19, 2024 - 7:28 am
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown score during the first half o ...
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown score during the first half of an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is one of five NFL stars who will be featured in a new Netflix show.

The streaming service, building off the success of its “Quarterback” docuseries last year, will air a similar program this summer focused on wide receivers and tight ends.

“Receivers” will focus on the 2023 seasons of Adams, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, 49ers tight end George Kittle, 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The show will feature eight 45-minute episodes. The production team is the same as the one behind “Quarterback,” which includes Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

“We are excited to be working again with Netflix and NFL Films to give fans unprecedented access to what it’s like to play receiver at the highest level,” Manning said in a statement. “As we did with ‘Quarterback,’ we look forward to telling the stories of five incredible receivers, each with their unique personality, skillset and motivation for what drives them to be the best.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore atvbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Lady Gaga sets dates for return to Las Vegas Strip
Lady Gaga sets dates for return to Las Vegas Strip
How the ‘Bonnie and Clyde Death Car’ ended up in Primm
How the ‘Bonnie and Clyde Death Car’ ended up in Primm
Graney: NCAA committee respected Mountain West until it didn’t
Graney: NCAA committee respected Mountain West until it didn’t
Want to protect your Hyundai from theft? Las Vegas police can help
Want to protect your Hyundai from theft? Las Vegas police can help
How North Las Vegas is becoming an industrial powerhouse
How North Las Vegas is becoming an industrial powerhouse
Lombardo calls on Biden to release federal land for housing
Lombardo calls on Biden to release federal land for housing