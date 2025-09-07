Raiders star suffers knee injury against Patriots, hopes to play Week 2

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had five catches for 103 yards in his team’s season opener Sunday, but left in the third quarter with a knee injury.

How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots in NFL season opener

New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) tackles Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll cheers on his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) misses a catch attempt beside New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch with New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) and safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) defending during the first half of an NFL game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t overly concerned about the knee injury he sustained in the third quarter of Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Bowers wanted to go back in the game, but was held out by the training staff.

“He wanted to go back in and they wouldn’t let him,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We figured we would watch the game and see how it went, but we didn’t have to do that. He’s an incredible player, so we need to have him.”

Bowers indicated he hopes to be on the field when the Raiders host the Chargers on Sept. 15 at Allegiant Stadium.

“We have an extra day, so we’ll see,” Bowers said.

Bowers, 22, had a record-setting rookie season and picked up right where he left off Sunday. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft finished with five catches for 103 yards against the Patriots.

The Raiders also lost linebacker Elandon Roberts early in Sunday’s game to a sprained elbow.

“We’ll see what that means, but he’s tough as nails,” Carroll said. “So if he can come back, he will.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

