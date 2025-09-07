Raiders star suffers knee injury against Patriots, hopes to play Week 2
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had five catches for 103 yards in his team’s season opener Sunday, but left in the third quarter with a knee injury.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers wasn’t overly concerned about the knee injury he sustained in the third quarter of Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Bowers wanted to go back in the game, but was held out by the training staff.
“He wanted to go back in and they wouldn’t let him,” coach Pete Carroll said. “We figured we would watch the game and see how it went, but we didn’t have to do that. He’s an incredible player, so we need to have him.”
Bowers indicated he hopes to be on the field when the Raiders host the Chargers on Sept. 15 at Allegiant Stadium.
“We have an extra day, so we’ll see,” Bowers said.
Bowers, 22, had a record-setting rookie season and picked up right where he left off Sunday. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft finished with five catches for 103 yards against the Patriots.
The Raiders also lost linebacker Elandon Roberts early in Sunday’s game to a sprained elbow.
“We’ll see what that means, but he’s tough as nails,” Carroll said. “So if he can come back, he will.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
