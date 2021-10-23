Raiders star tight end late addition to injury report

Two players are now questionable to play in Sunday’s game when the Raiders host the Eagles in a 1:05 p.m. game at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders have officially deemed star tight end Darren Waller questionable for Sunday’s game against the Eagles at Allegiant Stadium because of an ankle injury.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson also is questionable after missing the week of practice while dealing with a personal issue.

Neither player was given an injury designation on Friday’s final injury report and were instead added Saturday.

Waller didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice while dealing with a knee issue. He was able to get in a full practice on Thursday, but was limited Friday by an ankle injury that had not previously appeared on a daily report.

Waller has played in 42 straight games since making his debut with the Raiders in December 2018.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia said Friday the team expected Jefferson back in town Saturday after he had returned home and missed all three practices this week dealing with a personal matter.

“Quinton had a family problem that he had to go home and see his mom and dad about, and we’ve been in constant contact with him,” the coach said. “I spoke to him the last time (Friday morning). We believe he will be back (Saturday) and we’ll have a conversation with him and see where he’s at going into Sunday.”

The determination on his availability for the game has yet to be made, so he is officially questionable.

Tight end Nick Bowers was the only player with a designation on Friday. He is out with a neck injury.

The Raiders host the Eagles at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

