Raiders star to have field named after him at alma mater
Eastern Michigan is naming the playing surface inside Rynearson Stadium after Raiders star Maxx Crosby, who committed $1 million to the athletic department.
DETROIT — When Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby returns to watch his Eastern Michigan alma mater play football, he will do so while watching the Eagles play on a field named in his honor.
Eastern Michigan is naming the playing surface inside Rynearson Stadium after Crosby, who, along with his wife, Rachel, a former soccer play at the school, committed $1 million to the athletic department.
Crosby and the Raiders are in Detroit to play the Lions on “Monday Night Football.”
“Eastern Michigan University holds a very special place in my heart, and I am incredibly grateful for the significant role my EMU experience has played in shaping my life as an athlete and as a man,” Crosby said in a statement.
The Crosby family donation will go toward Eastern Michigan’s Champions Building Program to renovate the school’s athletic facilities.
“Their dedication to our athletic department’s future is nothing short of game-changing,” Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee said in a statement.
