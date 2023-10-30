53°F
Raiders News

Raiders star to have field named after him at alma mater

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2023 - 9:55 am
 
Updated October 30, 2023 - 10:15 am
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watches his offensive teammates play during the second h ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watches his offensive teammates play during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

DETROIT — When Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby returns to watch his Eastern Michigan alma mater play football, he will do so while watching the Eagles play on a field named in his honor.

Eastern Michigan is naming the playing surface inside Rynearson Stadium after Crosby, who, along with his wife, Rachel, a former soccer play at the school, committed $1 million to the athletic department.

Crosby and the Raiders are in Detroit to play the Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

“Eastern Michigan University holds a very special place in my heart, and I am incredibly grateful for the significant role my EMU experience has played in shaping my life as an athlete and as a man,” Crosby said in a statement.

The Crosby family donation will go toward Eastern Michigan’s Champions Building Program to renovate the school’s athletic facilities.

“Their dedication to our athletic department’s future is nothing short of game-changing,” Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee said in a statement.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

