59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders star won’t participate in NFL’s Pro Bowl Games

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 1:37 pm
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL game a ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is being replaced in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games by Houston rookie Will Anderson Jr., the Texans announced Wednesday.

The move comes as no surprise.

Crosby, named to the All Pro second team by The Associated Press this month, underwent a cleanup procedure after the season to deal with a lingering left knee injury. He is expected to be ready for the 2024 season.

Crosby will also undergo surgery on his right thumb this offseason.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Graney: New general manager represents ‘landmark shift’ for Raiders
Graney: New general manager represents ‘landmark shift’ for Raiders
2
Raiders go with experience, hire ex-Chargers general manager
Raiders go with experience, hire ex-Chargers general manager
3
What they’re saying about the Raiders’ new GM
What they’re saying about the Raiders’ new GM
4
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
3 things new coach Pierce, Raiders should do this offseason
5
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job
Raiders to interview high-profile candidate for coordinator’s job
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders land 2 players on AP’s NFL All-Pro teams
Raiders land 2 players on AP’s NFL All-Pro teams
Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl
Raiders QB gifts military family trip to Super Bowl
Raiders assistant leaves for job with Giants
Raiders assistant leaves for job with Giants
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders upset Chiefs on Christmas Day
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders upset Chiefs on Christmas Day
Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs
Raiders running back ruled out against Chiefs
What draft position would Raiders have if season ended today?
What draft position would Raiders have if season ended today?