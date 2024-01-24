Raiders star won’t participate in NFL’s Pro Bowl Games

One of the Raiders’ best players won’t participate in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games in February after undergoing a cleanup procedure on his left knee recently.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates a sack during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby is being replaced in the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games by Houston rookie Will Anderson Jr., the Texans announced Wednesday.

The move comes as no surprise.

Crosby, named to the All Pro second team by The Associated Press this month, underwent a cleanup procedure after the season to deal with a lingering left knee injury. He is expected to be ready for the 2024 season.

Crosby will also undergo surgery on his right thumb this offseason.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

