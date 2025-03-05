Raiders star would love to lure Aaron Rodgers to Las Vegas

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said Wednesday on his podcast “The Rush” that he’d love it if the team pursued Aaron Rodgers.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, left, attends a press conference where the new Raiders general manager John Spytek and new head coach Pete Carroll were introduced at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

If Maxx Crosby had his wish, the Raiders would add a big-name quarterback this offseason.

The Raiders’ defensive end sent a strong message Wednesday he would like that quarterback to be veteran Aaron Rodgers. Crosby made it clear on his podcast “The Rush” that he’d love to see Rodgers in Las Vegas.

The 41-year-old quarterback is expected to be released by the Jets and is among a handful of veterans the Raiders could pursue in free agency. Rodgers passed for 3,897 yards last season while throwing 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his first season since suffering an Achilles injury.

“First year after an Achilles is one of the hardest things to do,” Crosby said. “I think with all the doubt, all the negativity around Aaron Rodgers, ‘Oh, he needs to retire,’ things like that, he’s getting cut by the Jets, I think he’s going to come back and have a — I know he’s 42 or 41, but I think he’s going to have a big year this year, and I hope it’s in our town.”

