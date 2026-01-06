Raiders start coaching interviews with AFC rival defensive coordinator
The Raiders will interview Vance Joseph for the head coach vaccancy
A day after firing Pete Carroll, the Las Vegas Raiders have begun the process of finding his replacement.
The Raiders have asked for permission to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, according to sources with knowledge of the search.
Joseph is available to do a virtual interview with the Raiders this week because the Denver Broncos earned the top seed in the AFC playoffs and a first-round bye. Other playoffs coaches — besides Broncos and Seattle Seahawks representatives — are not allowed to interview until next week at the earliest.
The former head coach of the Broncos from 2017-18, Joseph returned to Denver as the defensive coordinator in 2023. The Broncos have fielded the third-ranked defense the last two seasons.
Joseph interviewed for the same job last year before the Raiders hired Carroll.
This is a developing story.
