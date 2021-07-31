97°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders starter added to COVID list on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2021 - 2:46 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6, left) holds the ball as place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) ge ...
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6, left) holds the ball as place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) gets off another field goal attempt during warm ups for a scrimmage at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, August 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday.

Carlson tied for the league lead with 144 points last season.

He made 33 of 35 field-goal attempts, including all four tries from outside 50 yards with a long of 54. He connected on 45 of 47 extra-point attempts in his third season with the Raiders.

Carlson is the only placekicker currently on the roster after the Raiders waived Dominik Eberle on July 26. Corliss Waitman, a punter who was signed the same day, was lined up at kicker during a simulated field goal drill on Saturday, though he did not kick.

Running back Jalen Richard is the only other Raiders player currently on the COVID list. He is expected to return to practice on Tuesday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
2
Newcomer Yannick Ngakoue: ‘I was a Raider all along’
Newcomer Yannick Ngakoue: ‘I was a Raider all along’
3
Yannick Ngakoue, Gus Bradley take charge of Raiders defense
Yannick Ngakoue, Gus Bradley take charge of Raiders defense
4
Raiders mailbag: New offensive line making strides
Raiders mailbag: New offensive line making strides
5
Cle Ferrell facing a battle for his starting job
Cle Ferrell facing a battle for his starting job
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST