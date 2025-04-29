70°F
Raiders News

Raiders starter returns to offseason workouts after seeking new deal

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) sets up to block during the second half of an NFL g ...
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) sets up to block during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
April 29, 2025
April 29, 2025 - 8:53 am
 

Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller participated in the team’s offseason workouts Monday after skipping previous sessions while seeking a new contract.

The 29-year-old is entering the last year of his deal, and his $12.256 million salary is not guaranteed.

The Raiders and Miller have not begun discussing a new contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. New coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek may use this season to determine whether to give Miller an extension.

The Raiders did add two offensive linemen in the NFL draft Friday. They selected Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers with the 98th overall pick in the third round and took William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant one spot later. Grant could become Miller’s heir apparent if he develops as a rookie.

