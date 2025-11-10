75°F
Raiders starting guard could miss rest of season

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) leaves the field after being injured during the first ...
Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) leaves the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Denver. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
November 10, 2025 - 9:20 am
 
Updated November 10, 2025 - 9:24 am

Raiders starting guard Jackson Powers-Johnson is expected to be placed on the injured reserve list with an ankle injury he suffered in Thursday’s loss at Denver, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The second-year player could miss the rest of the season.

Powers-Johnson suffered the injury in the second quarter against the Broncos and did not return. Coach Pete Carroll said after the game the injury was significant.

“He hurt his ankle legit,” Carroll said. “I don’t want to go into any of the details of it, but … he’ll be out for a while.”

The Raiders could turn to veteran Alex Cappa as the replacement for Powers-Johnson. Rookie Caleb Rogers also could be an option.

The Raiders (2-7) return to action Nov. 17 against the Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal. com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

