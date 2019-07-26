Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good to miss about 2 months

The Raiders could be without their top two left guards to start the season, as Denzelle Good is recovering from back surgery and Richie Incognito is suspended.

This is a 2019 photo of Denzelle Good of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Oakland Raiders active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Denzelle Good (71) sets up to block in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (94) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 30-10. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Oakland Raiders center Richie Incognito (64) waits to run a drill during a mandatory mini-camp workout at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

NAPA, Calif. — The Raiders could be without their top two left guards to start the season.

Denzelle Good underwent lower back surgery this summer and will miss about two months, general manager Mike Mayock said Friday. The team also won’t have Richie Incognito, whom the NFL recently suspended for two games for violating its personal conduct policy.

Incognito can practice and play in the preseason before his suspension begins. The Raiders anticipated the league discipline, which was announced July 12, when signing him in late May.

At the time, Good had just begun missing practice.

These developments leave Jonathan Cooper as the sudden favorite to start Week 1 at left guard. The Raiders signed the former 2013 No. 7 overall pick on July 15. They would become the fifth team for which he’s started in five years, having played for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and most recently the Washington Redskins.

The Raiders traded left guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets in March.

