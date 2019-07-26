Raiders starting guard Denzelle Good to miss about 2 months
The Raiders could be without their top two left guards to start the season, as Denzelle Good is recovering from back surgery and Richie Incognito is suspended.
NAPA, Calif. — The Raiders could be without their top two left guards to start the season.
Denzelle Good underwent lower back surgery this summer and will miss about two months, general manager Mike Mayock said Friday. The team also won’t have Richie Incognito, whom the NFL recently suspended for two games for violating its personal conduct policy.
Incognito can practice and play in the preseason before his suspension begins. The Raiders anticipated the league discipline, which was announced July 12, when signing him in late May.
At the time, Good had just begun missing practice.
These developments leave Jonathan Cooper as the sudden favorite to start Week 1 at left guard. The Raiders signed the former 2013 No. 7 overall pick on July 15. They would become the fifth team for which he’s started in five years, having played for the Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and most recently the Washington Redskins.
The Raiders traded left guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets in March.
