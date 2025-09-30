87°F
Raiders News

Raiders starting left tackle headed to injured reserve

Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) is assisted off the field as teammates gather around after a leg injury against the Chicago Bears during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll consolesa offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) as he is assisted off the field while teammates gather around after a leg injury against the Chicago Bears during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) is assisted off the field as teammates gather around after a leg injury against the Chicago Bears during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2025 - 1:03 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2025 - 1:06 pm

The Raiders will place starting left tackle Kolton Miller on injured reserve, sources confirmed Tuesday to the Review-Journal.

Miller was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium.

Tests revealed a high ankle sprain and hairline fracture in the ankle.

A timeline for Miller’s return wasn’t immediately clear, but the transaction means he will miss at least four games.

It’s a crushing loss for the Raiders to lose Miller, the fourth-ranked offensive tackle in the NFL this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Stone Forsythe would get the first opportunity to replace Miller in the starting lineup should he miss time. Rookie Charles Grant also could be in the mix to see his first action.

“He’s capable of playing,” Carroll said of Grant. “He’s done really well for us, but we’ll look after him in giving him his opportunity to start. Stone’s played a lot of football and has done a nice job for us since he’s been here, and he would be the first choice, but this is an opportunity for Charles to make a charge for it, and we’ll see how he does.”

The Raiders play at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

