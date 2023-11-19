Raiders starting left tackle officially inactive against Dolphins

Kolton Miller is out of the Raiders’ lineup for a 10 a.m. Sunday kickoff against the Dolphins after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) blocks against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Raiders will once again be without their starting left tackle for Sunday’s 10 a.m. game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Kolton Miller, who missed just the fourth game of his career last week with a shoulder injury, is inactive for the game despite getting in limited practices on Thursday and Friday.

He was listed as questionable and there was a hope he would be cleared to play. Jermaine Eluemunor is likely to get another start at left tackle with Thayer Munford slotting in on the right side.

Cornerback Amik Robertson has been cleared to play after suffering a concussion against the Jets and is active.

Linebackers Jaylon Smith and Amari Burney are also inactive, along with defensive tackles Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera. They are joined by center Hroniss Grasu.

Brian Hoyer will serve as the emergency quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo set to back up starter Aidan O’Connell.

Safety Roderic Teamer was not activated from injured reserve prior to the game and will not play.

