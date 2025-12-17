Raiders starting QB practices, might return for Texans game

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of back and shoulder injuries.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walks off the field after getting sacked during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

It’s the first step in Smith playing in Sunday’s game at Houston. If healthy, the veteran is expected to start against the Texans.

“We’ll just take it one day at a time and see how he does and how he recovers,” coach Pete Carroll said. “There’s no rush to figure that out, but he’ll get a bunch of turns.”

Smith has been sacked an NFL-high 49 times this season, the culmination of which finally got the best of him in a loss to the Broncos in Week 14, when he was knocked out of the game. He was replaced by Kenny Pickett, who started against the Eagles.

“Some different things; it’s football,” Smith said when asked about his injuries. “The doctors helped me out last week. Hated it, but I get the chance to prove myself in practice this week, so looking forward to that.”

Up next

Who: Raiders at Texans

When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Texans -14; total 38