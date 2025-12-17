Raiders starting QB practices, might return for Texans game
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of back and shoulder injuries.
It’s the first step in Smith playing in Sunday’s game at Houston. If healthy, the veteran is expected to start against the Texans.
“We’ll just take it one day at a time and see how he does and how he recovers,” coach Pete Carroll said. “There’s no rush to figure that out, but he’ll get a bunch of turns.”
Smith has been sacked an NFL-high 49 times this season, the culmination of which finally got the best of him in a loss to the Broncos in Week 14, when he was knocked out of the game. He was replaced by Kenny Pickett, who started against the Eagles.
“Some different things; it’s football,” Smith said when asked about his injuries. “The doctors helped me out last week. Hated it, but I get the chance to prove myself in practice this week, so looking forward to that.”
This is a developing story. Ch
Up next
Who: Raiders at Texans
When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: NRG Stadium, Houston
TV: CBS
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Texans -14; total 38