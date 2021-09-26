85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders starting running back ruled out for Dolphins game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2021 - 11:42 am
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs through a drill during their NFL training camp pract ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs through a drill during their NFL training camp practice on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As expected, Josh Jacobs will not play today against the Dolphins because of an ankle injury.

The Raiders’ third-year running back is inactive for the second straight week dealing with the injury.

Other inactives for the Raiders: safeties Dallin Leavitt (concussion) and Roderic Teamer (ankle) and healthy scratches Nick Bowers (tight end), Jackson Barton (offensive tackle) Malcolm Koonce (defensive end) and defensive tackle Damion Square.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Gus Bradley brings Raiders much more than better defense
Gus Bradley brings Raiders much more than better defense
2
Graney: Raiders’ choice of Wynn to light torch is senseless
Graney: Raiders’ choice of Wynn to light torch is senseless
3
Graney: Raiders don’t need blitz to apply needed pressure
Graney: Raiders don’t need blitz to apply needed pressure
4
Raiders mailbag: Ferrell, Incognito on the minds of Raider Nation
Raiders mailbag: Ferrell, Incognito on the minds of Raider Nation
5
How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins
How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the first half of an ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 3
By / RJ

VegasInsider.com handicapper Chip Chirimbes analyzes every NFL Sunday and Monday game and gives final scores for each.