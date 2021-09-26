Raiders starting running back ruled out for Dolphins game
As expected, an ankle injury will sideline Raiders running back Josh Jacobs for a second-straight game.
The Raiders’ third-year running back is inactive for the second straight week dealing with the injury.
Other inactives for the Raiders: safeties Dallin Leavitt (concussion) and Roderic Teamer (ankle) and healthy scratches Nick Bowers (tight end), Jackson Barton (offensive tackle) Malcolm Koonce (defensive end) and defensive tackle Damion Square.
