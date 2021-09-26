Raiders starting running back ruled out for Dolphins game

As expected, an ankle injury will sideline Raiders running back Josh Jacobs for a second-straight game.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs through a drill during their NFL training camp practice on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As expected, Josh Jacobs will not play today against the Dolphins because of an ankle injury.

The Raiders’ third-year running back is inactive for the second straight week dealing with the injury.

Other inactives for the Raiders: safeties Dallin Leavitt (concussion) and Roderic Teamer (ankle) and healthy scratches Nick Bowers (tight end), Jackson Barton (offensive tackle) Malcolm Koonce (defensive end) and defensive tackle Damion Square.

