Raiders stay busy, add 5 more players to roster

The Raiders added two new linebackers and a tight end and retained two offensive linemen Monday as they continue to tinker with their roster before the NFL draft.

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Micah Kiser (43) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young) the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 19, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

The club announced contract agreements with inside linebacker Micah Kiser and outside linebacker Kyle Fackrell while re-signing right tackle Brandon Parker and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

Also, the Raiders have come to terms on a free-agent deal with tight end Jacob Hollister.

Fackrell played 13 games with the Chargers last season and finished with three sacks. He has played with the Giants, Packers and Chargers after entering the NFL as Green Bay’s third-round pick in 2016.

In 86 games and 19 starts, he has 143 tackles, 23.5 sacks and one interception for a touchdown.

Kiser was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2018. He played his first three seasons with them before joining the Denver Broncos early last season after getting signed off Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Kiser has appeared in 36 games with 11 starts, recording 94 tackles (51 solo), three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also plays on special teams.

Parker started 13 games at right tackle last season and has made 32 starts in his four-year career.

Eluemunor played last season with the Raiders and made three starts at right guard.

Hollister, who played last season with the Jaguars, has 83 career catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns. He began his career with the Patriots in 2017 and played two seasons in New England under Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, then the Patriots’ offensive coordinator.

Hollister has played with the Patriots, Seahawks and Jaguars.

Also Monday, former Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Mariota spent two seasons in Las Vegas as the backup to Derek Carr.

