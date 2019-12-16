Raiders sticking with kicker Daniel Carlson

Despite Daniel Carlson’s recent string of missed field goals and extra points, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he’s not planning on making a change.

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter A.J. Cole (6) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in London. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks a field goal as Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Michael Walker (13) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has missed six field goals and two extra points this season — including five kicks in the last four games. But coach Jon Gruden said he’s sticking with Carlson.

“We’re going to see this kid kick himself out of it,” Gruden said. “This is a great kid. He’s got a great amount of talent. I saw him hit 15 in a row last year.”

Carlson set a Raiders franchise record by hitting 94 percent of his field-goal attempts with the team last year. But that came after he missed three field goals with the Vikings and was waived, despite being a Minnesota fifth-round pick in 2018. Carlson also set SEC records in career scoring with 480 points and career 92 career field goals in four years at Auburn.

“I’ve got a lot of faith in this guy — I really do,” Gruden said. “He’s going to kick himself out of it, or I’ll be very disappointed.”

This season Carlson has made 15 of his 21 attempted field goals and missed two extra points. He’s missed both of his field-goal attempts from at least 50 yards and missed four of nine from 40-49 yards.

