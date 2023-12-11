Raiders ‘still evaluating’ QB options after Vikings loss

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce said Monday the club is still mulling a potential quarterback change, a day after the team’s 3-0 loss to the Vikings.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) stands with Offensive Coordinator Bo Hardegree on the field against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce takes questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A day after the Raiders embarrassing 3-0 loss to the Vikings, interim coach Antonio Pierce said the club is still deciding what changes to make ahead of Thursday’s game against the Chargers.

That includes whether the team will switch starting quarterbacks and replace rookie Aidan O’Connell with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

“We’re still evaluating. We’re going through that process now,” Pierce said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Pierce said he won’t be pushed into making a decision based on outside noise or pressures.

“We’ll just go through the process,” Pierce said. “Not going to rush to make any decision. Not do anything emotional based on what I read, hear or what anybody’s telling me. I’ll go off my gut.”

