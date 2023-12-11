57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders ‘still evaluating’ QB options after Vikings loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2023 - 10:46 am
 
Updated December 11, 2023 - 11:27 am
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) stands with Offensive Coordinator Bo Hardegree on the f ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) stands with Offensive Coordinator Bo Hardegree on the field against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce takes questions from the media during a news conferen ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce takes questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A day after the Raiders embarrassing 3-0 loss to the Vikings, interim coach Antonio Pierce said the club is still deciding what changes to make ahead of Thursday’s game against the Chargers.

That includes whether the team will switch starting quarterbacks and replace rookie Aidan O’Connell with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

“We’re still evaluating. We’re going through that process now,” Pierce said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Pierce said he won’t be pushed into making a decision based on outside noise or pressures.

“We’ll just go through the process,” Pierce said. “Not going to rush to make any decision. Not do anything emotional based on what I read, hear or what anybody’s telling me. I’ll go off my gut.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
3 takeaways from the Raiders’ shutout loss to the Vikings
3 takeaways from the Raiders’ shutout loss to the Vikings
2
The truth hurts: Raiders reach rock bottom in shutout loss
The truth hurts: Raiders reach rock bottom in shutout loss
3
Graney: Raiders need complete overhaul on offense as season spirals
Graney: Raiders need complete overhaul on offense as season spirals
4
Raiders report card: Offense is absurdly bad in shutout loss
Raiders report card: Offense is absurdly bad in shutout loss
5
Raiders report: AJ Cole’s record-setting performance not enough
Raiders report: AJ Cole’s record-setting performance not enough
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media
Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce speaks to the media
Antonio Pierce to Raiders: ‘Enough with talking about it, just do it’
Antonio Pierce to Raiders: ‘Enough with talking about it, just do it’
Antonio Pierce: ‘We didn’t lose the game because of Aidan’
Antonio Pierce: ‘We didn’t lose the game because of Aidan’
Graney: Raiders need complete overhaul on offense as season spirals
Graney: Raiders need complete overhaul on offense as season spirals
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Aidan O’Connell, defense
Raiders mailbag: Fans have questions about Aidan O’Connell, defense
Graney: Jimmy Garoppolo serves as mentor to Aidan O’Connell
Graney: Jimmy Garoppolo serves as mentor to Aidan O’Connell