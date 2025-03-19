Raiders’ top 3 remaining needs in free agency, NFL draft

The Raiders signed players in the first week of free agency, but they still need playmakers on offense and defense and could find them in the NFL draft.

A look at the Raiders’ defense after 1st week of free agency

A look at the Raiders’ offense after 1st week of free agency

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) tries to make the catch over West Virginia cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is turned back by UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) and defensive back Tre Fulton (10) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders have 67 players who are either under contract or under control via exclusive rights contract tenders.

That leaves 23 slots open under the 90-player roster limit, though that will drop to 22 when the signing of veteran running back Raheem Mostert becomes official.

Among those 90 spots, at least 25 could be set aside for the NFL draft and undrafted free-agent class.

That leaves little room for free-agent additions. Coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek will be flexible if an obvious upgrade is available, but for now, they will weigh the remaining free-agent class against players on the roster. They will create roster space should a better option materialize.

Here’s a look at the Raiders’ top three remaining needs:

Running back

The Raiders could have a clean slate at running back in 2025, at least among their top two backs.

They added Mostert, who provides help as either a short-term starter or rotational back, in free agency. They could sign other free agents, but the remaining candidates aren’t much better options than holdovers Zamir White and Sincere McCormick.

Plus, the Raiders want to give 2024 rookie Dylan Laube a legitimate chance to earn a rotational role.

Nevertheless, they still have a massive need for an impact lead back and will have plenty of options in the draft.

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is viewed as a perennial Pro Bowl running back and should be available at pick No. 6. His vision, elusiveness, toughness and pass-catching ability would give the Raiders an elite playmaker. Coupled with a high-end wide receiver in the second round, the offense could take a massive step forward.

The Raiders could decide to use the sixth pick on an elite wide receiver, then circle back to a deep running back class in the second or third round. Both scenarios make plenty of sense for a team in need of blue-chip playmakers.

Wide receiver

Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker are the only two proven wide receivers on the roster. That doesn’t mean second-year wideouts Ramel Keyton and Jeff Foreman don’t have promise, but the Raiders need to supply new quarterback Geno Smith with more certainty.

A combination of a proven free-agent addition and top-notch draft prospect is likely to accomplish that objective.

Tyler Lockett makes the most sense from free agency. He produced six seasons with 890 or more receiving yards, including four of 1,000 or more, in nine seasons playing under Carroll with the Seahawks. He also has played with Smith for three seasons.

Stephon Diggs, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper also make some sense, though they could be looking for situations with established playoff contenders.

Tetairoa McMillan probably established himself as a top-10 pick by running a 4.54 40-yard dash at his Arizona pro day Tuesday. Could the Raiders use the sixth pick on the dynamic, big-bodied receiver?

If not, Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State), Luther Burden (Missouri), Matthew Golden, (Texas), Jayden Higgins (Iowa State), Tre Harris (Ole Miss), Isaiah Bond (Texas), Elic Ayomanor (Stanford), Jaylin Noel (Iowa State), Jack Bech (TCU), Xavier Restrepo (Miami) and Savion Williams (TCU) are candidates in the second or third rounds.

Linebacker

Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, who started two seasons together for the Raiders, left in free agency. But inside linebacker, where Spillane played, is among the easiest positions to replace.

The Raiders immediately pivoted to former Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts, a hard-hitting run stopper who projects as Spillane’s replacement.

The Raiders hosted Patriots restricted free agent Christian Elliss, a clear sign they are looking to add to the linebacker room. He had a career-high 80 tackles last season and also provided solid pass coverage with an interception and five pass breakups. The 25-year-old fits the mold of a young, still-developing linebacker.

After tendering Elliss as a right-of-first-refusal restricted free agent, the Patriots can match any offer.

There are no established in-house candidates to replace Deablo, and few options remain on the open market other than Elliss.

From the draft, Demetrius Knight (South Carolina), Chris Paul (Ole Miss), Smael Mondon (Georgia), Danny Stutsman (Oklahoma), Barrett Carter (Clemson), Kobe King (Penn State), Jeffrey Bassa (Oregon) and Jack Kiser (Notre Dame) are players to watch.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Raiders re-sign 2 free agents

The Raiders brought back unrestricted free-agent cornerback Darnay Holmes and defensive tackle Zach Carter on one-year contracts Tuesday.

Holmes, a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Giants, played in 16 games last season and finished with 30 tackles, including one sack, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

Carter, a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2022, had 22 tackles and 1½ sacks in 12 games with the Bengals and Raiders last season.

Vincent Bonsignore Review-Journal