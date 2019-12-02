Raiders still struggling to get much out of wide receivers

The Raiders are still struggling to get much out of their wide receiving corps, and the issue was on full display during Sundays 40-9 loss to the Chiefs.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the football to wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) during the first half of an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For much of the season, the Raiders have struggled to get a lot out of their wide receiving corps. And that was once again on display in the Raiders’ 40-9 loss to the Chiefs in Week 13.

While quarterback Derek Carr and the Oakland receivers were able to tally some completions and yardage during the fourth quarter when the game had already long been decided, Zay Jones was the only wide receiver with a reception through three quarters — one catch for eight yards.

Hunter Renfrow being out to a rib injury certainly didn’t help, as he’s been a consistent target for Carr, especially on third downs. But the Raiders clearly need to get more out of their receiving corps, which Raiders coach Jon Gruden acknowledged after the game.

“We have to do a better job as a coaching staff getting our receivers involved,” Gruden said. “Obviously, we wanted to get (tight end) Darren Waller involved. We are disappointed we did not get Tyrell Williams more involved.

“We have probably had more turnover at that position than any team in the league and it is very, very hard on a quarterback.”

Through 12 games, Waller leads the club with 66 receptions and 807 yards. It will take some work for any wideout to reach even 800 yards receiving on the season. Williams leads the club at the position with 489 yards on 33 catches, and the injured Renfrow has 36 catches for 396 yards.

Gruden added it’s also difficult for the coaches, who have to game plan and then call plays.

“But we are working hard and we are getting better,” Gruden said. “We do have some good, young talent out there. But you are right, we have to get more out of those guys because they are good players.”

Asked about involving the receivers more, Carr deferred to his coach.

“My job is to put the ball where coach wants it,” Carr said. “I wish I had a better answer for you, but I always leave that up to him.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.