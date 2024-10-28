Raiders ‘still trying to find’ identity on offense, coach says

The Raiders tried two different approaches in the red zone their last two games. Neither worked, showing the team lacks an identity on offense.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches the game from the sidelines during the second half an NFL game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce admitted Monday what has become obvious about his struggling team.

Pierce, asked if there is one thing his offense can hang its hat on, answered with a solemn “no.”

The Raiders’ lack of an identity was apparent the last two weeks when they took two different approaches in the red zone against the Rams and Chiefs and failed both times.

The team had a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line late in the fourth quarter against Los Angeles on Oct. 20, trailing 20-12. The Raiders passed the ball three straight times and gained zero yards. They settled for a field goal. The Rams held on for a 20-15 win at SoFi Stadium.

Then, Sunday against the Chiefs, the Raiders had a first-and-goal from the 3-yard line trailing 17-13 in the third quarter. They ran the ball three straight times for zero yards, then quarterback Gardner Minshew was sacked on fourth down.

Kansas City pulled away after its goal-line stand for a 27-20 victory at Allegiant Stadium. Pierce said the Raiders “are still trying to find our identity.”

“We want to run the football. We want to be physical up front, win the line of scrimmage,” Pierce said. “That didn’t happen last night. We got knocked back in critical moments. Not all the time, but in critical moments. Especially when we were down near the goal line.”

Pierce said the Raiders’ issues are widespread.

“Execution,” Pierce said. “Just overall, from the team, the coaching staff. Everybody.”

