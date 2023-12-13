Raiders still undecided on which QB will start Thursday

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce said he is still evaluating quarterback options Wednesday, one day before his team is set to play the Los Angeles Chargers.

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce didn’t say Wednesday whether rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell would start Thursday against the Chargers.

That leaves open the possibility the team will turn to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

“We’re still going through that process,” Pierce said. “Got a couple more hours. See how it’s going.”

Pierce said his lack of clarity didn’t mean O’Connell was being benched.

“I never said Aidan wasn’t the starter, let’s say that first and foremost,” Pierce said. “We’re still evaluating it. If there’s a chance to get better, a chance to improve, a chance to put us in position to win, we gotta get all the factors that go into it.”

The Raiders are coming off three straight losses, including an embarrassing 3-0 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. But Pierce said his final decision would be less about what has happened and more about which quarterback he believes gives his team the best chance to win Thursday.

“Just making decisions based off media, a loss, a bad, ugly performance, that’s not how you do things in the National Football League,” Pierce said. “That’s not how you run a business. Maybe other people do, A.P. doesn’t, and the Raiders are not going to do that. We’re going to do whatever it takes to put ourselves in position to win. And after today, we’ll have a better answer.”

