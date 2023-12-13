53°F
Raiders News

Raiders still undecided on which QB will start Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 9:17 am
 
Updated December 13, 2023 - 9:34 am
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball to Aidan O'Connell (4) as they warm up ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball to Aidan O'Connell (4) as they warm up to face Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Viking won 3-0. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce takes questions from the media during a news conferen ...
Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce takes questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) prepares to drill during practice at the Intermountain ...
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) prepares to drill during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) communicates with Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce dur ...
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) communicates with Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during the first half of an NFL football game against Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 in Las Vegas. Viking won 3-0. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce didn’t say Wednesday whether rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell would start Thursday against the Chargers.

That leaves open the possibility the team will turn to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

“We’re still going through that process,” Pierce said. “Got a couple more hours. See how it’s going.”

Pierce said his lack of clarity didn’t mean O’Connell was being benched.

“I never said Aidan wasn’t the starter, let’s say that first and foremost,” Pierce said. “We’re still evaluating it. If there’s a chance to get better, a chance to improve, a chance to put us in position to win, we gotta get all the factors that go into it.”

The Raiders are coming off three straight losses, including an embarrassing 3-0 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. But Pierce said his final decision would be less about what has happened and more about which quarterback he believes gives his team the best chance to win Thursday.

“Just making decisions based off media, a loss, a bad, ugly performance, that’s not how you do things in the National Football League,” Pierce said. “That’s not how you run a business. Maybe other people do, A.P. doesn’t, and the Raiders are not going to do that. We’re going to do whatever it takes to put ourselves in position to win. And after today, we’ll have a better answer.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

