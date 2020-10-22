Raiders still without offensive line, Johnathan Abram

For the second straight day, the Raiders will be without their starting offensive line and Johnathan Abram due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown before the snap during a game against the New York Jets on Nov. 24, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Heid Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the second straight day, the Raiders will be without their starting offensive line and safety Johnathan Abram, who are in COVID-19 contact tracing protocol due to the positive test of right tackle Trent Brown, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Abram are still not allowed in the Raiders facility due to the contact protocol. Their status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still up in the air.

At the moment, these developments have not resulted in a postponement of Sunday’s game.

