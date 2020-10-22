Raiders still without offensive line, Johnathan Abram
For the second straight day, the Raiders will be without their starting offensive line and Johnathan Abram due to COVID-19 contact tracing.
For the second straight day, the Raiders will be without their starting offensive line and safety Johnathan Abram, who are in COVID-19 contact tracing protocol due to the positive test of right tackle Trent Brown, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Kolton Miller, Gabe Jackson, Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson and Abram are still not allowed in the Raiders facility due to the contact protocol. Their status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still up in the air.
At the moment, these developments have not resulted in a postponement of Sunday’s game.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.