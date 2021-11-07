83°F
Raiders

Raiders struggle in red zone, lose on road to Giants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2021 - 12:58 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms New York Giants cornerback James Bra ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) leaps over New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jacks ...
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) leaps over New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets a piece of New York Giants quarterback Da ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) gets a piece of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ (8) face mask in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a touchdown past New York Giants co ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) catches a touchdown past New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets ready to take the field before the start of a ...
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets ready to take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) breaks through the hole past past Las Vegas R ...
New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) breaks through the hole past past Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Brandon Facyson (35) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch down the sideline past New Yo ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch down the sideline past New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown ...
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates a big defensive play with teammates ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates a big defensive play with teammates in the first half during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes past New York Giants cornerback Adoree' ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes past New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) strips New York Giants quarterback Daniel ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) strips New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms New York Giants cornerback James Bra ...
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates a big defensive play in the fir ...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates a big defensive play in the first half during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) splits New York Giants cornerback Darnay Ho ...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) splits New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) and New York Giants safety Logan Ryan (23) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates a first down catch past New York Gian ...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates a first down catch past New York Giants safety Logan Ryan (23) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Raiders repeatedly failed to capitalize on trips to the red zone Sunday, and they weren’t able to overcome those struggles in a 23-16 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Not including their initial drive into the red zone that resulted in a touchdown, the Raiders came away with nine points in five trips inside the 20-yard line. It was a missed opportunity for the Raiders (5-3), who outgained the Giants (3-6) 403 yards to 245.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the ball to running back Kenyan Drake (23) for a r ...
Raiders vs. Giants play-by-play
RJ

The Raiders are in New York today to take on the Giants upon returning from the bye week. Click here to follow the play-by-play of the game.