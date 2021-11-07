Raiders struggle in red zone, lose on road to Giants
The Raiders had five trips into the red zone result in a total of nine points. They were not able to overcome those struggles and build on back-to-back victories.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Raiders repeatedly failed to capitalize on trips to the red zone Sunday, and they weren’t able to overcome those struggles in a 23-16 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Not including their initial drive into the red zone that resulted in a touchdown, the Raiders came away with nine points in five trips inside the 20-yard line. It was a missed opportunity for the Raiders (5-3), who outgained the Giants (3-6) 403 yards to 245.
