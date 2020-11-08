56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
stadium-small stadium-large
Raiders

Raiders tackle Kolton Miller out against Chargers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2020 - 11:49 am
 
Updated November 8, 2020 - 11:55 am

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after left-side starter Kolton Miller was officially ruled out with an ankle injury.

With right tackle Trent Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list and not able to play and right guard Richie Incognito still on the injured reserve list, it means the Raiders will be down to three starting offensive linemen.

Also not suiting up are quarterback Marcus Mariota, safety Dallin Leavitt, running back Theo Riddick, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, offensive guard John Simpson and defensive end Arden Key.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Doctor explains Trent Brown, Tyrod Taylor needle mishaps
Doctor explains Trent Brown, Tyrod Taylor needle mishaps
2
Allegiant vs. SoFi: How the new stadiums stack up
Allegiant vs. SoFi: How the new stadiums stack up
3
Cory Littleton vs. Hunter Henry a key matchup Sunday
Cory Littleton vs. Hunter Henry a key matchup Sunday
4
In-N-Out Burger, with retro look, to be built near Allegiant Stadium
In-N-Out Burger, with retro look, to be built near Allegiant Stadium
5
Raiders hope ground game flies with them to Los Angeles
Raiders hope ground game flies with them to Los Angeles
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST