Raiders tackle Kolton Miller out against Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets off another pass with help from offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) with pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during the first quarter of the Raiders home opening NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after left-side starter Kolton Miller was officially ruled out with an ankle injury.

With right tackle Trent Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list and not able to play and right guard Richie Incognito still on the injured reserve list, it means the Raiders will be down to three starting offensive linemen.

Also not suiting up are quarterback Marcus Mariota, safety Dallin Leavitt, running back Theo Riddick, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, offensive guard John Simpson and defensive end Arden Key.

