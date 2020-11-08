Raiders tackle Kolton Miller out against Chargers
The Raiders will be without both starting offensive tackles against the host Los Angeles Chargers.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after left-side starter Kolton Miller was officially ruled out with an ankle injury.
With right tackle Trent Brown on the COVID-19 reserve list and not able to play and right guard Richie Incognito still on the injured reserve list, it means the Raiders will be down to three starting offensive linemen.
Also not suiting up are quarterback Marcus Mariota, safety Dallin Leavitt, running back Theo Riddick, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, offensive guard John Simpson and defensive end Arden Key.
