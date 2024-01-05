Raiders tackle talks Disney, theme parks, proposal plan

Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford is a massive Disney fan. He even proposed to his fiancee at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) answers a question during a press conference in training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) works against Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson (45) during the first half an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) works against Green Bay Packers linebacker Eric Wilson (45) during the first half an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) breaks free for a first down with a block by offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) on New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford isn’t slamming his body into opposing defensive ends, he likes to chill.

Just not in a way fans might expect from a football player.

Munford is a huge Disney fan. He’s made multiple visits to Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida. He even proposed to his fiancee, Ashley, at Walt Disney World.

The Review-Journal checked in with the second-year offensive lineman from Ohio State about his fascination with Disney and other amusement parks.

RJ: So we hear you’re a big fan of Disneyland and Disney World. Any preference between the two?

Munford: I’ve definitely been to both. But personally, I like Disney World a lot better. There’s more to do for adults. Plus, there is a lot more to do and see in general, and more attractions and other stuff that’s going on.

RJ: When did this interest turn into a fascination?

Munford: Actually, when I started dating my fiancee. It was definitely a later-in-life type of thing. I had always been a Disney fanatic throughout my childhood and life, but when I was younger I never actually went to Disneyland because my family never had the money to go. Now I have money to be able to go, so I can go whenever I want to, which is great.

RJ: Do you like other amusement parks as well?

Munford: Oh, for sure. And I’ve been to Six Flags in Florida. Kings Island in Ohio. Cedar Point in Ohio. And also Six Flags in Atlanta.

RJ: Are you a rides guy?

Munford: I definitely like the rides. But sometimes, with how big I am, I can’t get on them. It kinda sucks, but it’s OK.

RJ: Any fear in terms of how gnarly some of those rides can be?

Munford: No. I’m actually good with that part. Back in the day, yes, for sure. But now, not at all. It’s just a maturity thing. I know I’m not gonna fall out, so it is what it is at this point.

RJ: Do you have any favorite Disney characters?

Munford: Donald Duck and Goofy.

RJ: OK, OK. Why those two?

Munford: Donald Duck because he always tries to be a hard ass. And Goofy, just because of how goofy he is. He does whatever he wants to, and I like that.

RJ: So you proposed to your fiancee at Disney World. That’s a pretty cool plan, but even more so, the execution of it. Was she completely surprised?

Munford: She had no idea whatsoever. She kind of had a hint of when I was gonna do it, but I kind of threw her off by the end of the year. But it was the middle of the year, and it was over her mom’s birthday. So it definitely made her mom’s birthday a lot better.

RJ: Did you have any support system in place with you?

Munford: It was me … her mom, and one of her best friends from high school. So it was great.

RJ: Who was in on it?

Munford: Basically, everybody but her.

RJ: How nerve-wracking was it?

Munford: Oh man, I was so nervous. I had what I wanted to say written down, but eventually, I was just like, OK, let me forget about that. And just went with my heart.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.