Raiders take another step toward playoffs

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, California.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates a touchdown run by Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Three takeaways from the Raiders’ 31-26 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, California:

1. Halfway to the postseason

The Raiders knew the first half of their schedule was the real test, and it was a matter of putting themselves in position of making a late run to the playoffs.

At the midpoint of their season, they have done that with a 5-3 record. That includes road victories against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Cleveland Browns and now the Chargers.

Catching the Chiefs in the AFC West is unrealistic, but a wild card is well within reach.

That means taking advantage of a softer second-half schedule. But in the NFL, nothing is a given as was underscored by the scare the Dallas Cowboys threw into the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

But the Raiders have a chance. A real good chance.

2. Two-headed attack

No matter which running back, Josh Jacobs or Devontae Booker, carried the ball, the Raiders were able to run effectively against the Chargers.

Booker rushed for 68 yards on eight carries. ,Jacobs had 65 yards on 14 attempts. That combination helped the Raiders gain 160 yards on the ground, a week after picking up 208 at the Cleveland Browns.

Though both backs were able to break outside some, most of their runs came up the middle. It was remarkable production for a Raiders offensive line that was without three starters, including both tackles.

Though quarterback Derek Carr made his share of plays, too, establishing a strong running game while winning at the line of scrimmage is emerging as the Raiders’ identity. That could be especially important should the Raiders make the playoffs and have to win in snowy conditions.

Imagine what those backs could do behind a completely healthy offensive line. That is if they ever get the opportunity.

3. Just take the knee

With the score 14-14 and the Raiders getting the kickoff to open the second half, all they had to do with 19 seconds left at their 32-yard line was take a knee and get into the locker room.

But the Raiders decided to buck the odds and try to score just before halftime.

After a short completion on first down, Carr was sacked and fumbled, giving the Chargers the ball at the Raiders’ 27 with 8 seconds left. The Chargers promptly sent out Michael Badgley, who kicked a 45-yard field give goal to give Los Angeles its first lead.

That’s why coaches almost always play it safe in that situation because the small chance at the reward is not worth the incredible risk.

The Raiders at least made sure the Chargers didn’t keep momentum, opening the second half with a 45-yard touchdown pass from Carr to Nelson Agholor to retake the lead. But the decision nearly came back to haunt the Raiders, who should have had an eight-point lead to protect on the final drive, which could have forced the Chargers to try to tie the game rather than win it.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.