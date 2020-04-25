Raiders take Clemson’s Tanner Muse with 3rd pick in 3rd round

The Raiders picked up Clemson safety Tanner Muse with their third pick of the third round, No. 100 overall, after trading back from No. 91.

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Tanner Muse reacts after sacking Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Clemson, S.C. Muse was selected to The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Kentucky quarterback/receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

South Carolina's Bryan Edwards (89) rushes while tackled by Alabama's Xavier McKinney during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

The Raiders picked Clemson safety Tanner Muse with their third and final selection, No. 100 overall, of the third round of the NFL draft Friday.

The Raiders moved back nine spots from No. 91 in a trade with the Patriots before taking Muse. They also picked up wide receivers with their first two picks Friday in Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden at No. 80 and South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards at No. 81.

The Raiders have three picks Saturday, the 15th (No. 121 overall) and 33rd (No. 139 overall) picks in the fourth round and 27th in the fifth (No. 172 overall).

